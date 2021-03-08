Those students who have cleared the JEE Main exams will now be able to appear for the JEE Advanced examination that will take place on July 3, check out the steps to download the result.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The wait is finally over for the students as the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been announced today. The result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

The students who appeared for the examination of JEE Main February session will need to visit the official website to check their results, and there they will be able to find the option of downloading the result.

Here is a step-wise guide to download the scorecard for JEE Main Exams:

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website of JEE i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Now, the candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to see the option of Result.

Step 3: Now, the candidates need to click on that result option and it will redirect them to a result page.

Step 4: The candidates need to enter their JEE Main 2021 application number and their date of birth.

Step 5: The candidates will be able to see the screen of the NTA JEE Main Result.

Step 6: The candidates can now download the result, and they can even take out the print for future use.

In the JEE Main February session, around 6,61,777 students registered for the examination, and out of them about 6,52,627 applied for paper 1 for BE or BTech admissions and about 63,065 applied for paper 2 A and 2 B which took place for BArch and planning. The examination took place from February 23 to 26. The exam was conducted in the computer-based test mode.

To be noted, the National Testing Agency on Sunday, released the answer key of JEE examination. Those students who have cleared the JEE Main exams will now be able to appear for the JEE Advanced examination that will take place on July 3. Those students who will be able to clear the JEE Advanced exams will get admission in IIT.

