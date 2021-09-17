New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of JEE Main 2021 B-Arch, B-planning (Paper 2) examinations BY September 22. Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.



In order to download the results, candidates have to login into the official website of the NTA with their credentials. Apart from this, the authorities will soon release the final answer key of paper 2 along or before the date of the result. Earlier, NTA declared the JEE Main 2021 Results for the fourth and last session where a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have shared the top rank.



Here's how you can check the JEE Main result 2021 paper 2



Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage of the website candidates will find a link regarding the to JEE Main result 2021 Paper 2 -- click on it



Step 3: After this, the candidate needs to enter his/her login details and then click on submit



Step 4: A new page will open which will have the result of the candidate



Step 5: It is advised, that candidates should take a print of the official result document



Further, selected candidates have to go through the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) in order to get admission in two reputed colleges of India which offer BArch courses -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test is scheduled for October 18.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen