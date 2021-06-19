JEE Main, NEET-UG 2021: The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted in August.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ever since PM Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, students are eagerly waiting for the dates of JEE Main, NEET-UG and other national entrance exams. The Ministry of Education is likely to announce the decision soon on conducting the remaining two sessions of engineering entrance exams JEE Main and NEET, that is scheduled to take place in August.

"The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," a senior official told PTI.

In April, NTA had postponed the JEE-Mains April and May Session, JEE Advance, NEET-PG and other entrance tests due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

JEE Main & Advance 2021

JEE-Main is conducted four times a year to give an opportunity to students to improve their AIR. This year, the first phase happened in February, the second in March, while the third and fourth phase was scheduled for April and May respectively.

JEE-Advance, which is the final round to get admission in the prestigious institutions of India, that is, the Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology was scheduled to be held on July 3. However, the official postponed the entrance test.

NEET-UG Exam 2021

The officials have yet not announced any further decision after the registration process was held in abeyance.

CUCET 2021

Not just this, the ministry of education is yet to decide on the fate of the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the evaluation criteria to mark class 12 students. According to the marking scheme, the students will be marked on the basis of 30:30:40, that is, based on their performance in class 10 board exams, class 11 and class 12 internal test.

However, class 12 marks will not affect the students appearing for the JEE, NEET or other entrance exams as they have to clear the test to get admission to top universities. According to the rules of these entrance test, students are required minimum overall passing percentage to be eligible for admission.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv