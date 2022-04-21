New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA has changed the tie-breaking policy for JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022. The changes in the same were notified through an official brochure. Now the NTA has brought age factor as one of the criteria for breaking ties in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. This year, the JEE Main session 1 is scheduled to be conducted from 20th to 29th June whereas session 2 is slated to be held from21st to 30th July 2022.

Candidates must know that in case of a tie between marks of two candidates in JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022, the NTA uses its tie-breaker policy to reward ranks to those candidates. The main purpose of the policy is to fairly rank the student for the final admission process.

In the latest tie-breaking policy of NEET 2022, JEE Main 2022, NTA has added a feature--application numbers in ascending order. That means if two or more candidates score the same marks and the tie is unable to resolve by other means then the candidate who has applied before for JEE Main or NEET exam will be given preference over the others.

JEE Main 2022: Tie-Breaker Policy

The tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 1 BE/ BTech and B.ARCH will be resolved in the following manner in descending order. Candidates must note that a similar method will be used for JEE Main paper 2.

NTA Score in Mathematics, followed by

NTA Score in Physics, followed by

NTA Score in Chemistry, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers in Mathematics, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers in Physics, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers in Chemistry, followed by

Older in Age, followed by

Application Number in ascending order

NEET 2022: Tie-Breaking Policy

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile scores in Biology (Botany & Zoology) will be given preference in the merit list, followed by

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile Chemistry

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile in Physics

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics

Candidate older in age, followed by

Application number in ascending order

Meanwhile, this year the medical entrance exam, NEET 2022 is slated to be held in July 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh