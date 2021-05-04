JEE Main May 2021 Session: The fresh dates for the May session will be released by the NTA 15 days before exams in order to give students ample of time to prepare for the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main May session scheduled to be conducted from 24 to 27 of this month has been postponed amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases the country, adding that fresh dates will be announced later by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after analysing the situation.

"Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students' safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," news agency ANI quoted Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as saying.

The NTA had also postponed the April session after candidates and their parents raised concerns over the exams in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. In the meantime, the candidates can prepare for the JEE exams online at the Abhyas App launched by the NTA.

This year, the JEE Main exams will be held four sessions because of the COVID-19 crisis. The first two sessions were conducted in February and March with 6.20 lakh and 5.56 lakh candidates appearing for them.

The NTA has also released the results for February and March session. In March, the agency had said that 13 students had scored a perfect 100 in the exam which was conducted in 334 cities across the country.

"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior NTA official had said earlier.

