JEE Main Exam Date 2023 Not To Be Released This Week, Confirms NTA; Check Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) Chief Dr Vineet Joshi on Thursday confirmed that the exam date would not be announced this week. The JEE Main 2023 exam date and notification are expected to release soon at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“We will release the dates soon, but it has not been decided yet. So, we will not release information (about the schedule) this week,” Vineet Joshi said to The Indian Express.

According to media reports, JEE Main exam is expected to be commence in two sessions for aspirants. The first session is expected to be conducted in January next year, followed by the second session in April next year. However, the NTA is expected to release the exam date sheet soon on the official website. Many Students have been urged NTA to fix the JEE Main 2023 dates after the class 12 board exams.

Recently, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also asked the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan to relax the eligibility criteria for aspirants who wish to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam.

Candidates who have cleared their class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared every year for the examination. Many students reapplied to improve their scores. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who will qualify for JEE Main are permitted to take the JEE Advanced exam.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. According to the previous year, the syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 B.E and B.Tech including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics while the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning. The aspirant's highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into consideration when calculating ranks as per the guidelines.