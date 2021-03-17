The second phase of JEE Main exam has started on March 16 and will conclude on March 18, 2021. Candidates waiting for Answer Key, scroll down to know when NTA will release

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The second phase of JEE Main exam began on March 16 and will conclude on March 18, 2021. Candidates, who have given the exam, are now eagerly waiting for NTA to release the Answer Key. Although the coaching institutes, namely Aakash and FIITJEE, have released the unofficial answer key immediately after the first exam, however, the students are waiting for the official answer key to be released. As per the latest reports, National Examination Agency (NTA) might release the second phase answer key by March 21.

Earlier, NTA released the answer key for February 2021 session on March 7 after candidates raised the objection against the provisional answer keys released on March 1. On March 8, NTA released the results of the first phase. So, seeing this pattern, it is expected that the provisional answer key of the second phase might release on March 21, following the release of results by the last week of March at their official website.

How to download JEE Main March 2021 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: Click the activated direct link flashing on your screen above the login portal.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the 'Sign In' button

Step 5: Now click on the 'View Question Paper' option

Step 6: Now download the answer key for the second phase with the available link

How to use JEE Main March 2021 Answer Key?

- Open the answer key that you downloaded

- Now match the question Id with thee answer Id available in the answer key. If the id matches, it means your answer is correct.

JEE Main March 2021 Result

As per reports, NTA will release the second phase of results by the end of the month. No official date has been announced by the agency.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv