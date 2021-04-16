JEE Main Exam 2021: The students are requesting education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to postpone the upcoming JEE Mains 2021 and Advance exams for the safety of students.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Currently, India is dealing with an alarming situation after the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. Several states have imposed partial lockdown to curb the movement of citizens, while others have imposed night curfew. Not just this, since it's the time to hold exams, central and state boards, including CBSE, UP Board, Maharashtra Boards, among others, have cancelled and postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. After this historic decision, now JEE Mains 2021 aspirants have stormed Twitter in the wake to postpone the exams.

The students are requesting education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to postpone the upcoming JEE Mains 2021 and Advance exams for the safety of students. JEE Main registration for the April session concluded on April 4, and exams are scheduled to be held from April to April 30.

Taking to Twitter, students are trending #jeemain2021postpone and #postponejee2021. Highlighting the adverse condition, one of the users wrote, "I request you to please postpone the JEE Mains April & May 2021. As the situation is not conducive outside and Covid-19 cases are surging daily. Please postpone the exam."

Here have a look at the students' reaction:

Respected @DrRPNishank ji ,

I request you to please postpone the JEE Mains April & May 2021. As the situation is not conducive outside and Covid-19 cases are surging daily. Please postpone the exam. @DG_NTA @Swamy39 #jeemains2021postpone #postponejee2021 https://t.co/AN45Om9uAg — Aniruddha sharma (@Anirudd32765129) April 16, 2021

sir in my hostel lot of students are corona positive and we are not in capacity to give jee mains April so please postponed it we are scared because corona now spreading between us so please postponejee #jeemains2021postpone@twitCareerHelp @DrRPNishank @ANI @anjanaomkashyap — Ankit Soni (@AnkitSo29894655) April 16, 2021

#jeemains2021postponeRespected @DrRPNishank ji ,

I request you to please postpone the JEE Mains April & May 2021. As the situation is not conducive outside and Covid-19 cases are surging daily. Please postpone the exam. #jeemains2021postpone #postponejee2021 — Prashant verma (@Prashan04442883) April 16, 2021



Several students have also highlighted the difficulty in movement due to the night curfew and partial lockdown in several cities.

Sir, mere area me bahut log carona positive nikal rahe hain aur mera jee April 2021 ka exam bhi aane wala hai sab mana kar rahe hain ki nahi dene jana hai please sir thode dino ke liye postpone kar dijiye #jeemains2021postpone #rameshpokhriyal #NTA — 9140464306 (@U7nTrsUjjTJ4LtX) April 16, 2021

@narendramodi Sir,please show some mercy on JEE aspirants too #JEEMains2021postpone — Rashi (@Rashi56515389) April 14, 2021

@SonuSood #JeeMains2021postpone please sir kyunki hamare idhar corona bht badha h sab positive hai 😔 — Kunal Thakre (@KunalTh37358053) April 15, 2021



This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) introduced multiple sessions for students to appear for JEE Main exam. In this, students can appear for the exam more than once if to clear or improve their marks.

Several students also raised the question that if boards can be postponed then, why not JEE Mains.

If Boards Exam can be Postponed then Why Not JEE Mains 2021?



Are Aspirants Giving JEE Mains Covid Proof?

Why JEE Mains should be Conducted all over INDIA when Corona is at its peak? @DrRPNishank @DG_NTA#postponejee2021 #JEEMains2021 #JEE2021 #NEET #NEET2021 — JEE/NEET Batch 2020 (@student0P) April 15, 2021

I'm Ready to give JEE mains! Is Government is ready to take it and if ready what if I tested positive they have a proper bed and oxygen and medicine Supply?@DG_NTA

@DrRPNishank

@SonuSood

@narendramodi #jeemains2021postpone — Gautam (@Gautams96001385) April 16, 2021



Meanwhile, the NEET-PG Exam 2021 has also been postponed, owing to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. The revised date for the entrance exam will be announced later after reviewing the situation. Earlier, the exam was supposed to take place on April 18.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv