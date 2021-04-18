JEE Main April Session: Reiterating that the safety and well-being of the candidates is its topmost priority, the NTA said that fresh dates for the April session would be announced later.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced that it has decided to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April Session that was scheduled for April 27, April 28 and April 30 in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country.

Reiterating that the safety and well-being of the candidates is its topmost priority, the NTA said that fresh dates for the April session would be announced later and at least 15 days before the exam. It also said that the candidates can prepare themselves better for the examination during this period, adding that they can take the practice test (full length or chapter wise) on the NTA Abhyas App.

"Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry's and my prime concerns right now," said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a Tweet.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that the JEE Main will be held four times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, several students and their parents had requested the central government to postpone the exams after India got hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their demand to postpone or cancel the exams grew substantially after the central board of secondary education (CBSE) postponed and cancelled the class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 respectively amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 infections in India.

"sir in my hostel lot of students are corona positive and we are not in capacity to give jee mains April so please postponed it we are scared because corona now spreading between us so please postponejee," said a JEE aspirant on Twitter while using #postponejeemain2021.

Meanwhile, the NTA has held two JEE sessions so far. In the February session, around 6.20 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams while more than 5.56 lakh students had appeared for the March entrance exam.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma