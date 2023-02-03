JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Released For January Session At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday evening released the Answer Key for JEE Main Session 1 exam. Along with the provisional answer key, the agency has also released the question papers with recorded responses on the website. Candidates who appeared for the January session examinations can download the provisional answer key at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that those who are not satisfied with the answer key may raise objections. They can raise objections against the JEE Mains provisional answer key till tomorrow (February 4) and no challenge will be accepted beyond that from any candidate. Aspirants have to pay Rs 200 per question to challenge the provisional answer key.

"Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged," reads the official notification.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams were conducted from January 24 to February 1 while the session 2 examinations will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the login credentials such as Application No and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Now JEE Main January session answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the answer key and match carefully match your answers against the key.