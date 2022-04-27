New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 admit cards by the second week of June. The admit cards will be released for the first session of the JEE Main exam. Students who have registered themselves for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first JEE session was postponed multiple times, and now it is finally taking place from June 20 to 29. The admit cards usually are released 10 days prior to the exam. Once the admit cards are released, they will be available on the official website. Further, the second session of the engineering entrance exam will take place between July 21 to 30 therefore, candidates can expect the admit cards by the second week of July.

As per the official notice released by the NTA, the specific dates for the release of the admit cards will be announced in due course of time. The admit card will contain all the detail of the exam center.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available later," the NTA had said.

If you are also appearing for the exam and want to download the admit card, then you can easily download the hall ticket by following the step-wise guide here.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find JEE Main 2022 admit card link ( once the admit card link is activated) -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter their application number and date of birth -- click on submit

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 4: The application number and date of birth

NOTE: Check, download and take a printout of the document for future use.

