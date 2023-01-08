JEE Main Admit Card 2023, Intimation City Slip For Session 1 Exam Expected Soon On jeemain.nta.nic.in | Details

The JEE Main 2023 registrations would conclude soon and the NTA is expected to release the admit cards for the students who applied to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination. All the Candidates who are interested can apply for JEE Main 2023 by filling out the application form on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023.

As per reports, NTA would release the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for session 1 soon. According to the official schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 Exam city intimation slip will be issued in the Second week of January while the JEE Main 2023 Admit cards will be released in the third week of this month on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released the admit cards would be available to download on the official website.

Meanwhile, NTA will commence the JEE Main 2023 exam on January 24 for all the candidates who want to get admitted in various IITs in the country.

JEE Main 2023 Exam dates

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam on January 24, 25, and Jan 27 to Jan 31, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Here's How Candidates Can Apply

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Login using user id and passcode

Then fill the application form

Upload the supporting documents as asked

Pay the registration fee

Download and save the application fee.

JEE Main 2023 Exam timing

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 paper in CBT mode and in two shifts- the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm

Earlier, the NTA released an official notice to address the issue of JEE Main Candidates of the Tamil Nadu Board. It said that NTA has decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1, when Tamil Nadu candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021

Since at the time of filling the JEE Main 2023 Session-1 form candidates are required to fill the CGPA/marks details for class 10 hence Tamil Nadu board candidates were facing trouble in filling out the forms.