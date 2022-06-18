New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from June 23 to June 29. However, students are still waiting for their admit cards to be released. The NTA was supposed to release the admit card on June 11. However, due to unknown reasons, the admit cards were not released. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is out, candidates can download it from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per media reports, the NTA is expected to release the admit card at least a week before the exam. However, an official confirmation from NTA is still awaited.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside. Back on June 14, the NTA released the exam city centres to facilitate the students in making travel plans.

Students should note that the JEE Main exams will take place in two sessions- June and July. The first session will be held between June 23 and June 29, the second session take place on July 21 and July 30.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released) then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the Session 1 admit card download link

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using their application number and password, or application number and date of birth

Step 4: The Jee Main admit card will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen