JEE Main 2022: NTA Expected To Release Session 2 Admit Card Today

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) session 2 will commence on July 21, 2022. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit card for the entrance exam today, July 19, 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website of JEE--jeemain.nta.nic.in after the admit cards are released. Candidates are also advised to check the official website regularly to get updates.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Date And Time

The admit card for JEE Main 2022 session 2 is likely to be out today. However, there is no confirmation regarding the time of the admit card release. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to download the admit card

Follow these step by step guidelines to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card' on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, students need to login through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the document and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will have the important details including exam date, shift, course and venue of the test centre. Candidates are advised to check all the details carefully before downloading the admit card.

The education board will conduct the exam for the second session from Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 30, 2022. The exam paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). The entrance exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode (CBT). There will three sections in the exam - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates have to answer 75 questions within 180 minutes. Four marks will be given for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.