New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: JEE Main Final session examination’s admit card is likely to be released soon. It is expected that the National Testing Agency will soon release the admit card on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, there has been no clarification from National Testing Agency on it.

Experts have been advicing the aspirants to keep on visiting the official portal at regular intervals. The JEE Main 2021 fourth and final session exam will be held on August 26, August 27, August 31 and September 1.

JEE Main 2021 final exam: How to download Admit Card?



Once released, the candidates can download their admit card from the official NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once on the official website interface, candidates are supposed to login with their system generated Joint Entrance Exam Main application number and the password. Following this click on the given link and download the admit card for future reference.

JEE Main 2021 fourth session exam will also take place along with COVID-19 protocol in place. The candidates are supposed to bring a self-declaration form along with them at their respective examination centres to explain their health condition on the day of exam. The self-declaration form will also have the details of recent travel history of the candidate. In the presence of an education inspector, a candidate will have to sign the self declaration at the examination centre.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the JEE Main is being conducted in 334 cities as compared to 232 cities last year. The NTA had earlier said that this year, it has increased the number of examination centres in each shift from 660 to 828.

