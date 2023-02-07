JEE Main 2023 Toppers List: 12 Students Secure Perfect 100 Percentile; Check Complete List

National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the result for session 1 JEE Main 2023 exam. According to the media reports, 12 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result. Candidates can check the result at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 1 exam was conducted from January 24 to February 1 at test centers across the country and abroad. Earlier the NTA had released the provisional answer key of JEE Main and invited feedback from candidates. The final version of JEE Main provisional answer key was also uploaded on the official website. Candidates can now check their results and answer keys.

According to the NTA data, over 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the paper 1 exam which is for BE/BTech course while over 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for paper 2 which is for BArch/BPlanning courses.

JEE Main 2023 Toppers List

Kaushal Vijayvargiya– 100th percentile

Deshank Pratap Singh– 100th percentile

Harshul Sanjay Bhai– 100th percentile

Soham Das– 100th percentile

Divyansh Hemendra Shinde– 100th percentile

Krish Gupta – 100th percentile