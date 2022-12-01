JEE Main 2023: Subject-Wise Preparation Tips For JEE Main Exam

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the date for the 2023 JEE Main exam next week. Candidates who have applied for JEE Main exam can check the dates at the official website of NTA at -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must understand the exam pattern thoroughly and go through the JEE Main syllabus, as this will help them gain sufficient information about important chapters and topics. Aspirants can also solve the previous year's question papers as this will help to understand the question pattern, types of questions, duration of the exam and marking scheme. Candidates must also try to attempt mock tests of all subjects.

Here are a few preparation tips to help you score good marks in the JEE Main 2023 exam:

Maths

Mathematics is considered to be the most scoring subject among the three JEE Main papers. Math requires constant practice with different types of questions as it is a subject that needs practice in numerical, theoretical, time management and problem-solving skills. Aspirants can score excellent marks in maths if they focus on mastering the topic, which can only be achieved through continuous practice.

Physics

The Physics paper exam’s difficulty level is considered high in JEE Main as the questions mostly come with application-based concepts. Try to apply the basic approach to that particular problem as many questions are easy but asked in a tricky manner due to which students get confused. Aspirants need to strengthen their fundamentals and basic concepts to attempt such types of questions easily and accurately. This can be done if we solve more previous year’s question papers and attempt the mock test.

Chemistry

The questions in the chemistry section are based on chemical reaction, their mechanisms and equations. Students need to learn all the names, symbols and diagrams. To score good marks in organic and inorganic chemistry aspirants need to read the NCERT chemistry book for classes 11 and 12 as most of the questions are asked from the textbook.