JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Process Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) begins the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session today (February 15). The last date to register will be March 12. The JEE Mains 2023 session 2 registration link available at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the JEE Main session 2 exams will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam city intimation slip for JEE mains session 2 will be released in the third week of March, while JEE Main April session admit card will be issued in March last week.

NTA has already conducted the JEE Main 2023 exam from January 24, 2023, to February 1, 2023. The results and answer key for the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 have also been released on the official website. The JEE Main Paper 2 result will be released soon. Students are advised to check regularly the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form– February 15

Last date to fill out the online application– March 7 (9 pm)

Last date for successful transaction of prescribed application fee– March 7 (11:50 pm)

Announcement of the City of Examination– Third week of March

JEE Main 2023 admit card– Last week of March

Dates of Examination– April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now register yourself.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form with personal, and academic details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, and click on submit option.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.