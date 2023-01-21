JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Exam Admit Card Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency, NTA released the JEE Main Session 1 admit card for the 2023 exams on Saturday. All the candidates who registered for the exams can now download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their JEE Main Session 1 hall ticket using through application number and Date of Birth.

Candidates must know that it is very important for them to carry the hall tickets to the examination centres on the day of their exams. After downloading the admit cards, candidates must cross-check their details such as name, and city carefully.

Meanwhile, NTA has scheduled the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 examination to be held on 4,25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023.

Earlier, NTA revised the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The reason behind removing January 27 as exam date is to ensure that JEE Main exam takers who are travelling from different cities do not have to face any issues.

Here, check the steps to download the JEE Main session 1 admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation”

Key in your login credentials.

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Candidates must know that JEE Main 2023 exam will be available in 13 languages — English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu. Candidates should remember that if they choose the regional language, their exam centre will be from that state itself then. English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.