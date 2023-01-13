JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Correction Window To Open From Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details

JEE Main 2023: Application correction window Will begins today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can correct their application form till tomorrow. It is one time facility to edit the application form, candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Fri, 13 Jan 2023 09:56 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Correction Window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 today (January 13). The correction window will remain open for making changes till January 14, 2023, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates can edit their application forms at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI," reads the official notice.

Candidates must note that it is a one-time facility to edit their application form "Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates", the notice further added.

The session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. The JEE Main second session exam will be conducted on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. According to the official schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main Exam city intimation slip will be issued in the Second week of January while the JEE Main 2023 admit cards will be released in the third week of this month on the official website.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Editable Fields In the Application Form

For aadhar verified candidates

-Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either father’s name or the mother’s name (anyone only).

-Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both.

-Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both.

-City and Medium

-Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12

-Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct or add course selected

For aadhar not verified candidates

-Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both.

-Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both.

-Date of Birth and Gender –Yes

-City and Medium

-Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12

-Course: Candidates may be permitted to correct or add the course selected

