JEE Main 2023 Result Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 for Engineering (BE/BTech) paper 1. JEE Main result for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning courses) is yet to be released. The exam was conducted from January 24 to February 1 at test centers across the country and abroad. Candidates can download the results at– jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Earlier the NTA had released the provisional answer key of JEE Main and invited feedback from candidates. The final version of JEE Main provisional answer key was also uploaded on the official website. Candidates can now check their results and answer keys.

The exam for B.E and B.Tech was held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, in two shifts including 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm while the exam for B.Arch and B.Planning was conducted on January 28, 2023, in the second shift.

According to the NTA data, over 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the paper 1 exam which is for BE/BTech course while over 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for paper 2 which is for BArch/BPlanning courses.

JEE Main Result 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main result 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference