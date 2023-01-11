JEE Main 2023: Registrations For January Session Exam To End Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 tomorrow (January 12). The session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates who have not applied for JEE Main exam can apply at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 exam has not been postponed. The Bombay High Court refused to postpone the dates for the JEE Mains January Session Exam 2023.

The JEE Main second session exam will be conducted on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. According to the official schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main Exam city intimation slip will be issued in the Second week of January while the JEE Main 2023 admit cards will be released in the third week of this month on the official website.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 paper in CBT mode in two shifts the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates have to qualify for the JEE main to attempt JEE Advanced exam. Candidates should be scored among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech paper.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main 2023 session 1 application under the candidate activity section on the home page

Step 3: Now enter the application number and password

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Main 2023 application form for Session 1 and then submit

Note: Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.