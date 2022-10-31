JEE Main 2023 Registration To Start In November; Session 1 Exams Likely In January | Details

The National Testing Agency is expected to start the application process for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2023 soon. As per the latest reports on the same, JEE Main 2023 registration will start from the third week of November on the official website. Once the application process starts, candidates can apply online on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must know that like last year, this year too the exams will be held in two sessions.J EE Main was held in two sessions- session one from June 23 to 29 and session two from July 25 to 30. Reportedly, JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Pattern:

This year, JEE Main is most likely to keep the exam pattern the same as last year. According to this, the JEE Main will be divided into two sessions. Section A, the compulsory section will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while section B will have questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.

For every correct answer in the A section, four marks will be granted, however, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. In section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of the 10 given. There will be no negative marking for section B.

Interested candidates must also know that the syllabus for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced — has been revised. All aspiring candidates can check the official website for more details on the syllabus.

In 2022, a total of 10,26,799 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2022 - including both June and July attempts. Of these, as many as 9,05,590 students appeared for the exam. A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) registration is expected to commence in March and interested candidates can apply on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.