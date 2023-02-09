OPEN IN APP

    JEE Main 2023 Registration Delayed, New Date Yet To Be Announced; Check At jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main 2023 Registration: The session 2 registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been delayed. Once the application window will be activated candidates can fill out the application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Thu, 09 Feb 2023
    The JEE Main session 2 registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been delayed. According to the notification, the application process for the second session was scheduled on February 7. However, the application window is not activated yet. Once the application window will be activated candidates can fill out the application form at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    JEE Main session 2 exams will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Recently NTA has released the JEE Main session 1 result and answer key.

    The JEE Main session 2 application process will include basic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form. Candidates are advised to keep a regular eye on the official website.

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important Dates

    Online Submission of Application Form– To begin soon

    Last date to fill out the online application– March 7 (9 pm)

    Last date for successful transaction of prescribed application fee– March 7 (11:50 pm)

    Announcement of the City of Examination– Third week of March

    JEE Main 2023 admit card– Last week of March

    Dates of Examination– April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 2023

    JEE Main 2023: Here’s How To Register

    Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Step 2: click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application” on the homepage.

    Step 3: Now register yourself.

    Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form with personal, and academic details.

    Step 5: Pay the application fee, and click on submit option.

    Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

