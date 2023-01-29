JEE Main 2023: Rajasthan Twins Miss JEE After NTA Withheld Their Admit Cards Over 'Doubtful Credentials'

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency, NTA- the conducting body of JEE Main exams withheld the admit card of two non-identical twins from Bharatpur, Aditya Sharma and Anurag Sharma, who were to take their exams earlier this week. The twins have now that alleged that they missed the test after their admit cards were not issued over "doubtful credentials".

The JEE Mains 2023, exams were scheduled to take place on January 25 for all students in India. But these two brothers were not able to appear for the same after NTA denied them the admit cards.

On January 23, both the brothers received separate emails from NTA, wherein it was notified that their admit cards were withheld and the two were asked to produce the clarifications.

"It has been found that some candidates for JEE (Main)-2023, Session 1, have filled out multiple application forms. Candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized," NTA stated in a notification.

According to their father Jignesh Sharma, an IFS officer, his sons had given a declaration of being twins along with other details following which they received a confirmation with their enrolment numbers.

However, the last-minute denial by the NTA on grounds of doubtful credentials has marred the brothers' yearlong preparations for the exam, the father alleged.

"Despite the clarifications with documents immediately sent to the given email, the brothers have not received any response yet."

The father also claimed that he tweeted several times and his sons called NTA's helpline numbers but there has been no response.

"It is quite stunning how NTA can be so negligent and careless on students' future."

"The momentum of studies developed in yearlong preparation and mindset for the exam has totally been spoilt and distracted in the last moment on failing to appear at the exam due to non-allotment of admit cards", Anurag Sharma told news agency PTI claiming that he hasn't received any response from the testing agency yet.

"It is beyond my imagination how NTA can play with emotions and future of youth in such a way", he said, alleging that some of the other candidates, who are to appear for the exam on January 29 have not yet received admit cards, even a day before the exam while their centres have been allotted 300–500 km away from their homes.