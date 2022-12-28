JEE Main 2023: Petition Filed To Postpone Exam And To Remove 75 pc Eligibility Criteria

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a postponement of the JEE Main 2023 exam date for the January session by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. As class 12 pre-board and practical exams are scheduled for next month. The 75 per cent criteria for JEE Main 2023 was also challenged in the petition.

The JEE Main 2023 first session exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 next month. The petitioner claims that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the entrance exam, made the announcement on very short notice, and that the January session of JEE Main clashes with CBSE, ICSE, and other state board examinations. And it will result in fewer students attempting JEE Main in January 2023.

"Most of the State boards have scheduled their Pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won't appear for the exam," the PIL stated.

Sahai also challenged the change in eligibility criteria for the exam as 75 per cent minimum marks were not mandatory but this sudden change will affect the marks of the student "The eligibility of 75% in Higher Secondary Class Board Examinations will hit lakhs of students who can score very high in the Mains examination but may not have 75% minimum marks in their board examinations," the PIL reads.

JEE Main 2023 registration window is now open and candidates can apply for the January session till January 12, 2023. Aspirants can apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in.