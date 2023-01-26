JEE Main 2023: Over 95% Of Total Aspirants Appear For Engineering Exam Across 574 Centres In Two Days

JEE Main exam began on Tuesday, with over 95 percent of attendance recorded on the first and second days of the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. The exams are conducted at 574 centers across the country. The next exam will be held on January 28 and it will end on February 1.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, 95.32 per cent of attendance was recorded on the first day and 96.08 per cent attendance on the second day of the exam.

“On first day, in both shifts, Andhra Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (20,066) with 40 examination centres followed by Maharashtra (17,249) with 54 examination centres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Puducherry had one examination centre each,” a senior NTA official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

The NTA also announced the exam dates for those candidates whose candidature was put on hold due to duplicate credentials for JEE Main 2023 January session. According to the official notification, the exams of candidates found eligible will be conducted between January 28 to February 1, 2023.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.