JEE Main 2023: NTA Allows Class 10 Tamil Nadu State Board Students To Register For Exams

JEE Main Session 1 applications for the year 2023 are underway. NTA has started the registrations for Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) –2023 Session 1 on December 12, 2022, which will continue till January 12, 2023. Amid, the ongoing registrations, NTA has now released an important notice for Tamil Nadu students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the NTA has decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have passed the Class 10 examination in the year 2021 can apply for the JEE Main exam. The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021.

This decision was taken after the Agency received a few representations from the Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021.

"As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed."

"It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021,” the NTA said.

“Those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in the application form,” the NTA added.

