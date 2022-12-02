JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Likely By Next Week; List Of Top Architecture And NITs Colleges

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam dates for the JEE Main 2023 next week. Candidates who want to seek admission in B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in different institutes can apply at -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared their class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared every year for the examination. Many students reapplied to improve their scores. There is no age limit for appearing in JEE main exam. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who will qualify for JEE Main are permitted to take the JEE Advanced exam.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. According to the previous year, the syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 B.E and B.Tech including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning. The aspirant's highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into consideration when calculating ranks as per the guidelines. NTA will release the syllabus of JEE Main 2023 soon on the official website.

JEE Mains 2023: Top 10 Architecture Colleges As Per NIRF 2022

- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

- National Institute of Technology, Calicut

- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

- School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

- Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

- School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada

- Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

- School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

JEE Mains 2023: Top 10 NITs Colleges As Per NIRF 2022

- NIT Trichy (NITT)

- NIT Karnataka (NITK)

- NIT Rourkela (NITRKL)

- NIT Warangal (NITW)

- NIT Calicut (NITC)

- NIT Nagpur (VNIT)

- NIT Durgapur (NITDGP)

- NIT Silchar (NITS)

- MNIT Jaipur (MNIT)

- NIT Allahabad (MNNIT)