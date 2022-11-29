JEE Main 2023: Exam Date Notification Likely Next Week; Check Details

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the notification for the JEE Main 2023 exam next week. According to the media reports, the exam notification is expected to be made available by 1st week of December. However, the NTA has not confirmed the exam dates yet. Candidates who want to seek admission in B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in different institutes can apply at -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 exam will be held two times in mid-January and April. However, there is no official confirmation on the JEE Main 2023 exam date yet. JEE Main aspirants have already started to write on Twitter using hashtag #jeemains2023inapril, appealing not to conduct the JEE exam before April to avoid a clash with their board exams.

Candidates who have cleared their class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared every year for the examination. Many students reapplied to improve their scores. There is no age limit for appearing in JEE main exam. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who will qualify for JEE Main are permitted to take the JEE Advanced exam.

The application process for JEE Main 2023 will consist of steps including registration, application, image upload and payment. Earlier, in 2022 NTA conducted JEE Main 2022 in two sessions. Session 1 was conducted between June 20 to 29 and the result was declared on July 11. Session 2 was held between July 21 to 30 and the result was declared on August 8, 2022.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. According to the previous year, the syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 B.E and B.Tech including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning. The aspirant's highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into consideration when calculating ranks as per the guidelines. NTA will release the syllabus of JEE Main 2023 soon on the official website.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click the activity tab and then open the registration link

Step 3: Now, register and then login

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents and fees

Note: Download and print out the final page for future reference