JEE Main 2023: Exam Date Notification Likely Next Week; Check Details

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the notification for the JEE Main 2023 exam next week. According to the media report, the exam notification is expected to be made available by November 30. However, the NTA has not confirmed the exam dates yet. Candidates who want to seek admission in B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in different institutes can apply at -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to media reports, NTA is expected to conduct the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. These sessions are likely to be held in January 2023, before the board exams of Class 12 students and then in April 2023, after the board exam season concludes.

JEE Main aspirants have already started to write on Twitter using hashtag #jeemains2023inapril, appealing not to conduct the JEE exam before April to avoid a clash with their board exams.

Candidates who have cleared their Class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared every year for the examination. Many students reapplied to improve their scores. There is no age limit for appearing in JEE main exam.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. According to the previous year, the syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 B.E and B.Tech including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning. The aspirant's highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into consideration when calculating ranks as per the guidelines. NTA will release the syllabus of JEE Main 2023 soon on the official website.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How to apply



Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in



Step 2: Candidates have to click the activity tab and then open the registration link



Step 3: Now, register and then login



Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents and fees



Note: Download and print out the final page for future reference