JEE Main 2023: Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Examination Pattern And Preparation Tips

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 soon. The NTA is yet to announce any date for releasing the application form. According to reports, the engineering entrance exam will start the registration process in the third week of November and the exam will be held from January to April next year. Candidates can apply at-- jeemain.nta.in.

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates who have passed the Class 12 board examination or pursuing this year with Mathematics and Physics as mandatory subjects along with Biology and Chemistry are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.

-Candidates must check their eligibility before filling up the JEE Main application form. The examination details, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, languages, examination cities and important dates will be available on the official website soon.

JEE Main 2023: Exam Pattern

-JEE Main 2023 syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 of B.E and B.Tech courses, including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. While the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning.

JEE Main 2023: Preparation Tips

Candidates have to start their JEE Main Preparations in a constituency way. First, candidates must focus on time management, make a routine and follow it daily, and clear all the basic concepts. Build up your interest in the main subjects, including Physics, Chemistry and Math. Aspirants must work on their calculations in terms of accuracy, speed, and practice. Try to solve analytical skills with different methods. It will help to improve accuracy.

If the candidates cannot solve any problem, read the theory part and attempt the practice questions again. Try to solve practice questions a lot and avoid looking at the examples or reading them. Try to solve it on your own. Students must clear all the doubts from the teacher or online sources do not keep them pending. Making notes, it will help to revise before the tests.