JEE Main 2023 Exam Begins Today, Check Exam Guidelines, Admit Card Instructions And Other Details

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam will begin today (January 24). The entrance exam will be conducted in exam centres across 290 cities in India and 18 cities outside India. NTA has already released the JEE Main 2023 admit cards candidates can download their admit cards at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that it is important to carry the admit card to their respective exam centres. Aspirants who fail to bring their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The exam will be conducted from January 24 to February 1. Paper 1 for BE and BTech will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. While Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for BPlanning will be conducted on January 28 in the second shift.

JEE Main 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

-According to the schedule mentioned in the admit card candidates will be allowed to enter and exit from the exam centre.

-Candidates wearing any special outfit related to religious reasons must reach the examination centre before the schedule to undergo checking and mandatory frisking facilities.

-In case Any candidate is found using any kind of unfair means, their candidature will be cancelled.

The candidates must carry the JEE Main admit card 2023 printed on A4 size paper and make sure the photo is clearly visible.

-Candidates also need to carry a self-declaration form/undertaking/proforma printed on an A4 size sheet.

-The candidates must prepare themselves to reach the exam centre at least two hours before the exam starts. The reporting time for the morning shift is 7 am and the evening shift is 1 pm.

-The candidates must write their name and roll number carefully on top of their sheet. This sheet will be given back to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

-Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID proof of them such as an Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or Passport.

-Follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in place such as wearing a mask, social distancing, etc.