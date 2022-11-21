JEE Main 2023: Check Latest Updates On JEE Main Examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the JEE Main 2023 registration process this week. The registration for JEE Main 2023 is expected to be closed by November 28 or December 1.

However, the exam schedule that was earlier being circulated on social media is fake, the NTA confirmed. The NTA is yet to release the JEE Main 2023 notification. Candidates who want to seek admission in B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in different institutes can apply at -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the media reports, JEE Main 2023 exam is likely to be held in January and April next year. The first session is expected to be held in January while the second session will be held in April. The registration is likely to start this month. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared every year for the examination. Many students reapplied to improve their scores.

Some students are saying on Twitter that the Class 12 practical exams will be held in January. So they are requesting to conduct JEE Main 1st attempt in April. "Our syllabus is getting over by the next week, this is the condition for most of the coaching centers as well as schools. Thereby we request the responsible bodies to conduct JEE mains 2023 first attempt in the month of April and not January," a JEE Mains 2023 aspirant said on Twitter.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. According to the previous year, the syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 B.E and B.Tech including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics while the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning. The aspirant's highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into consideration when calculating ranks as per the guidelines. NTA will release the syllabus of JEE Main 2023 soon on the official website.