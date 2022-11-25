JEE Main 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limits And Reservations Here

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the notification for the JEE Main 2023 exam next week. According to media reports, the exam notification is expected to be made available by November 30. However, the NTA has not confirmed the exam dates yet. Candidates who want to seek admission in B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in different institutes can apply at -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to media reports, NTA is expected to conduct the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. These sessions are likely to be held in January 2023, before the board exams of Class 12 students and then in April 2023, after the board exam season concludes.

Candidates who have cleared their Class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared every year for the examination. Many students reapplied to improve their scores. There is no age limit for appearing in JEE main exam.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. According to the previous year, the syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 B.E and B.Tech including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning. The aspirant's highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into consideration when calculating ranks as per the guidelines. NTA will release the syllabus of JEE Main 2023 soon on the official website.

To get admission in NITs, IITs, and GFTIs Students should have passed the 12th class with a minimum of 75 per cent marks or they should be in the top 20 percentile in their class 12 exam. For SC and ST categories students have to score 65 per cent. While in B.Arch and B.Planning courses candidates have to pass the class 12 exam with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Reservation criteria in JEE Main including General EWS categories have 10 per cent reserved seats, OBC NCL categories have 27 per cent reserved seats, while SC and ST categories have 15 and 7.5 per cent respectively. PwD Categories has 5 per cent reservation seats.