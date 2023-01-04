JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC Adjourns Till Jan 10 Hearing On Pleas Seeking Postponement Of Session 1 Exam

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on pleas seeking the postponement of the JEE Main Exam 2023. The court will now take up the matter on January 10. It is likely that the Bombay HC will pass a judgement on whether the January session of the JEE Main Exam 2023 be postponed or not. The court was hearing a batch of pleas against the scheduled January session of the JEE Main Exam, which will begin from January 24.

The matter was heard by a division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne. The petition, filed in the High Court, sought the postponement of the exam as well as to relax the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent for candidates. The petitioners have contended that the the JEE Main Exam 2023 would clash with their board, pre-board and CBSE practical exams.

Aspirants have showed concerns as many state boards and Central education boards have announced dates for the class 10th and class 12th board exams. As per the schedule of most of the education boards, the class 10th and class 12th exams will commence from February 1, which will make the calendar for students extremely chaotic.

The PIL also urged the authorities to remove the 75 per cent criterion as "the marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students)".

NTA has announced that the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is scheduled to be held from January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. The petition also stated that for the JEE Main 2020, exam dates were notified four months in advance, whereas for JEE Main 2023, students have been given one month's notice.

