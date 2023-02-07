JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration To Begin From Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the session 2 registration for JEE Main 2023 from today onwards (February 7). Interested candidates can apply for the JEE Main April Session at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the JEE Main session 2 registrations will begin today, February 7, 2023. The last date for registration will be March 7, 2023, till 9 pm. JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. Session 1 was held from January 24 to February 1, 2023. The result for the same has been released on the official website.

The JEE Main session 2 exams will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The session 2 application process will include basic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form– February 7 to March 7 (up to 09.00 P.M.)

Last date to fill the online application– March 7 (9 pm)

Last date for successful transaction of prescribed application fee– March 7 (11:50 pm)

Announcement of the City of Examination– Third week of March

JEE Main 2023 admit card– Last week of March

Dates of Examination– April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 2023

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now register yourself.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form with personal, and academic details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, and click on submit option.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.