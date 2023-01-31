JEE Main 2023: Application Correction Window To Re-Open After Session 1 Result; Check Details

JEE Main 2023: NTA announced that the agency will be re-opening the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 after the results of the first session examinations.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Tue, 31 Jan 2023 05:24 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that the agency will be re-opening the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 after the results of the first session examinations. Candidates can make changes to the application form at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“A correction window will be opened after the results of the first Phase, during which it can be corrected,” reads the official notification. Earlier, a JEE aspirants candidate's parent requested NTA on Twitter to look into the issue of the wrong eligibility state in the JEE 2023 application form of her daughter. NTA opened the application correction window on January 14 and 15. During this, candidates were not able to update their email address, mobile number, permanent address, and present address in the application form.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams commence from January 24 and will conclude tomorrow (February 1), while the session 2 examinations will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, 95.32 per cent of attendance was recorded on the first day and 96.08 per cent attendance on the second day of the exam. The exams are conducted at 574 centers across the country.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

