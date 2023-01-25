JEE Main 2023: Admit Cards Issued For Candidates Put On Hold Over Duplicacy; Exam From Jan 28; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday evening announced the exam dates for those candidates whose candidature was put on hold due to duplicate credentials for JEE Main 2023 January Session. According to the official notification, the exams of candidates found eligible will be conducted between January 28 to February 1, 2023. Candidates can download their admit card at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny and admit cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th January to 1 February 2023," reads the official notification.

The JEE Main 2023 Exams for Session 1 are underway. The first examination was conducted on January 24, 2023, in two shifts. Shift 1 of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 Noon while Shift 2 is conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted from January 24 to February 1.

JEE Main 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

-According to the schedule mentioned in the admit card candidates will be allowed to enter and exit from the exam centre.

-Candidates wearing any special outfit related to religious reasons must reach the examination centre before the schedule to undergo checking and mandatory frisking facilities.

-In case Any candidate is found using any kind of unfair means, their candidature will be cancelled.

-The candidates must carry the JEE Main admit card 2023 printed on A4 size paper and make sure the photo is clearly visible.

-Candidates also need to carry a self-declaration form/undertaking/proforma printed on an A4 size sheet.

-The candidates must prepare themselves to reach the exam centre at least two hours before the exam starts. The reporting time for the morning shift is 7 am and the evening shift is 1 pm.

-The candidates must write their name and roll number carefully on top of their sheet. This sheet will be given back to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

-Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID proof of them such as an Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or Passport.

-Follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in place such as wearing a mask, social distancing, etc.

JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest notification on the official website.

Step 3: Now search and click on the direct link for downloading the JEE Main 2023 admit card 2023.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their login details and submit them.

Note: Download and print out the admit card for future reference.