JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: NTA To Release Session 1, Day 2 Hall Ticket Today

JEE Main 2023 exam admit card for day 2, to be released on January 22, 2023.

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for JEE Main 2023 session 1, day 2 exam on Sunday, January 22, 2023, a day after it released the hall tickets for Session 1, day 1 exams.

Once released, the candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in and download their admit card.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps and download their hall tickets:

JEE Main 2023 Exam: How To Download Admit Card for Session 1, Day 2 Exam?

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the "JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation".

Step 3: Enter the login details.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

"The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein," read the official website.

It must be noted that the JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu. Candidates should remember that if they choose the regional language, their exam centre will be from that state itself then. English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.