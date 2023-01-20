JEE Main 2023: Admit Card Expected To Be Released Today At jeemain.nta.nic; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for JEE Main 2023 session 1 today (January 20). The exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main admit card at– jeemain.nta.nic.

NTA has recently activated the two links for the advance exam city intimation slip for JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023. Candidates can check their exam city from both the links on the official website. According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd) and January 28 (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

Candidates have to qualify for the JEE main to attempt JEE Advanced exam. Candidates should be scored among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech paper. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates must note that if anyone faces difficulty in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or admit card for January session 1 then aspirants can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.