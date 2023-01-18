JEE Main 2023: Admit Card And Exam City Slip To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and Exam City Slip are expected to be released soon. The session 1 exam will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023 across the country. Candidates who will appear for the JEE Main exam can download the admit card at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main first session exam will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023. According to the official schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main Exam city intimation slip will be released anytime soon. While the JEE Main 2023 admit cards will be released in the third week of this month on the official website.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 paper in CBT mode in two shifts the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates have to qualify for the JEE main to attempt JEE Advanced exam. Candidates should be scored among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in B.E./B.Tech paper. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.