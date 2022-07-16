JEE Main 2022: When Will NTA Release Hall Tickets For Session 2 Entrance Exam?

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) session 2 is all set to take place from July 21 to Saturday, July 30, 2022. However, the National Testing Agency is yet to release the admit card for the entrance exam. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the admit card is out, students can check and download the document from the official website of the education board-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Apart from the admit card, the NTA will also release the online exam city slips on the official website. However, the NTA is yet to announce the specific date and time regarding the declaration of the documents. Students should note that in order to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip, they need to log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The education board will conduct the exam for the second session from Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 30, 2022.

If you also want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can download the admit card by following these simple steps.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card'.

Step 3: Now, students need to login through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the document and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Paper Format

The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will come with multiple choice questions (MCQs). Students should note that the entrance exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode (CBT).

Further, there will be three sections in the exam - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Apart from that, students are bound to answer 75 questions within 180 minutes. For each correct answer, the candidate will be given four marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.