JEE Main 2022 Topper List: 24 Students Score Perfect 100 In Session 2 Exams; Check Full List Here

The National Testing Agency on Monday (August 8) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Main 2022) result for session 2. Students who appeared for the July session of JEE Main exam can check their results from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in can

Students who have cleared the JEE Main exam are now eligible to appear for the EE Counseling 2022 (JEE Counseling 2022). As the results are out now, the NTA has also announced the topper list on the official website.

JEE Main Topper 2022 List

Meet the AIR 6

Penikalapati Ravi Kishore has secured AIR 6 in JEE Main 2022 securing a perfect 100 percentile.

The National Testing Agency has shared the entire list on the official website. This year the Menda Hima Vamsi secured All India 7th rank and ranked 1 in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. On the other hand, AIR 9th was Palli Jalajakshi.

JEE Main 2022 Result: 24 Candidates Obtain 100 NTA Score

Shrenik Mohan Sakala

Navya

Sarthak Maheshwari

Krishna Sharma

Parth Bhardwaj

Sneha Pareek

Arudeep Kumar

Mrinal Garg

Penikalapati Ravi Kishore

Polisetty Karthikeya

Rupesh Biyani

Dheeraj Kurukunda

Jasti Yashwanth V V S

Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

Aniket Chattopadhyay

Boya Haren Sathvik

Menda Hima Vamsi

Kushagra Srivastava

Koyyana Suhas

Kanishk Sharma

Mayank Motwani

Palli Jalajakshi

Saumitra Garg

JEE Main Result 2022 - Official Website

ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

nta.ac.in

NTA JEE Main 2022: Check JEE Main cut-off 2022 category wise

Common rank list (CRL) --88.4121383

GEN-EWS -- 63.1114141

OBC-NCL -- 67.0090297

SC -- 43.0820954

ST -- 26.7771328

PwD -- 0.0031029

How to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the JEE Advanced began yesterday (August 7) on the official website, and the test has been scheduled to be held on August 28.