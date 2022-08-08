JEE Main 2022 Topper List: 24 Students Score Perfect 100 In Session 2 Exams; Check Full List Here

Updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 11:23 AM IST
The National Testing Agency on Monday (August 8) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Main 2022) result for session 2. Students who appeared for the July session of JEE Main exam can check their results from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in can
Students who have cleared the JEE Main exam are now eligible to appear for the EE Counseling 2022 (JEE Counseling 2022). As the results are out now, the NTA has also announced the topper list on the official website.
JEE Main Topper 2022 List
Meet the AIR 6
Penikalapati Ravi Kishore has secured AIR 6 in JEE Main 2022 securing a perfect 100 percentile.
The National Testing Agency has shared the entire list on the official website. This year the Menda Hima Vamsi secured All India 7th rank and ranked 1 in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. On the other hand, AIR 9th was Palli Jalajakshi.
JEE Main 2022 Result: 24 Candidates Obtain 100 NTA Score
Shrenik Mohan Sakala
Navya
Sarthak Maheshwari
Krishna Sharma
Parth Bhardwaj
Sneha Pareek
Arudeep Kumar
Mrinal Garg
Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
Polisetty Karthikeya
Rupesh Biyani
Dheeraj Kurukunda
Jasti Yashwanth V V S
Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
Aniket Chattopadhyay
Boya Haren Sathvik
Menda Hima Vamsi
Kushagra Srivastava
Koyyana Suhas
Kanishk Sharma
Mayank Motwani
Palli Jalajakshi
Saumitra Garg
JEE Main Result 2022 - Official Website
ntaresults.nic.in result 2022
www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022
nta.ac.in
NTA JEE Main 2022: Check JEE Main cut-off 2022 category wise
Common rank list (CRL) --88.4121383
GEN-EWS -- 63.1114141
OBC-NCL -- 67.0090297
SC -- 43.0820954
ST -- 26.7771328
PwD -- 0.0031029
How to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2?
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that
Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields
Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022
NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.
Meanwhile, the registration process for the JEE Advanced began yesterday (August 7) on the official website, and the test has been scheduled to be held on August 28.