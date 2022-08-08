JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Results Declared By NTA; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency has announced the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Main 2022) result for session 2 today (August 8). The results were declared on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download their results from NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The education body conducted the exam from July 25 and July 30. Students can visit the official website to check their results. Meanwhile, the NTA on Sunday released the JEE Main 2022 answer key for Paper 1, or BE, BTech paper, and Paper 2, or BPlanning and BArch papers.

The JEE Main exams were held in two sessions this year. While the first session took place in June, the other session was held in July. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main has been considered while preparing the final merit list.

JEE Main Result 2022 - Official Website

ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

nta.ac.in

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

As the results have been declared now, the top 2.5 lakh candidates become eligible to register for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced). The registration will for the exam be done by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Meanwhile, the registration process for the JEE Advanced began yesterday (August 7) on the official website, and the test has been scheduled to be held on August 28.