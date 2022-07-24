JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Exam To Begin From July 25; Check Important Guidelines Here

The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the JEE Mains Session 2 Exam from tomorrow (July 25). The examination will be held in various centers across 500 cities spread in the country, including 17 Cities Outside India. Students who will appear for the exam tomorrow are advised to carry their admit cards with them to the examination hall.

The education body released the admit card on July 22. Students appearing for the exam can check and download their admit card from the official website of the education board -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the exam is divided into two shifts. While the first shift will take place from 9 AM and end at 12 PM, the second shift will begin at 3 PM and end at 6 PM.

Question paper pattern

The JEE Main question paper will consist of 90 questions. However, candidates are required to attempt only 75 questions.

Ahead of the exam, students are required to follow some of the guidelines that are important.

JEE Mains Session 2 exam Guidelines

The first and the most important thing the candidate needs to do is to carry their admit card with them while visiting the examination hall.

Students are not allowed to bring an electronic device, including Bluetooth, cell phones, microphones, calculators, etc.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to t follow the COVID19 instructions provided by the state and federal governments.

The basic Covid-19 restrictions include wearing a face mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distancing.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official page of the education board -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students have to find the link that reads, "JEE Main 2022 Admit Card."

Step 3: Now, students need to log in through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document and keep it for future use