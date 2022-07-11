JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results Declared By NTA At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Here

The National Testing Agency has finally declared the results of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 1. Students who appeared for the JEE Main session 1 for BE, BTech can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the education body conducted the June session of JEE Main 2022 from June 20 to June 29, 2022. The exam took place at various centers across India. Apart from that, candidates should also note that in order to download the results they would need their log-in with application number, date of birth, and security pin.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Result 2022: How to check JEE Main Session 1 result

Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will look for the link that reads 'JEE Mains 2022 Result- June Session' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Students now have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on submit button

Step 5: The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take the printout of the results for future use.

Meanwhile, the results for JEE Main for BArch paper 2 are still awaited. Also, the education body is yet to provide updates pertaining to cut-off marks and paper 2 results.

Candidates who belonged to the general category required a minimum aggregate of 75 per cent to qualify the JEE Main 2022 Session 1, whereas for candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories the minimum qualifying is set as 65 per cent.

JEE Main Result 2022: Official Websites From Where Candidates Can Download Scorecard

jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2022

ntaresults.nic.in 2022

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in