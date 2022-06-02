New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application forms. As per the given schedule, the testing agency has begun the JEE Mains 2022 July session registrations online, on June 1, 2022. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can visit the official page and apply for JEE Mains online on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The dates set for the exams are - July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. Apart from that, candidates should note that the JEE Main 2022 July application form filling facility is available till June 30, 2022. Candidates have a month's period to apply for the exam and are advised to register during this time.

Also, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the NTA to gain more knowledge.

If you also want to register for the exam and want to know how to do it, then here's how you can apply by following this step-wise guide.

JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 - How to apply for the July session

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the link that reads, Session 2 Registration for JEE Main 2022.'

Step 3: Register yourself and log in using your credentials

Step 4: Now, students have to fill out the application form by giving all the details.

Step 5: The JEE Main 2022 application form fill for July 2022 session will be done

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references

apart from that, since the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam or the June exam date is approaching, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website as the admit cards will be released soon. However, the testing agency is yet to give a specific date, one can expect it to be out by mid -June 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen