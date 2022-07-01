JEE Main 2022: Registration Window For JEE Main July Session To Reopen Soon

The first session of the JEE Main Exams is finally over. Now, the National Testing Agency is all set to reopen the application window to register for JEE Main 2022 Second Session. Students who wish to enroll in the second session can register online again for the JEE Main July Session paper 1 and paper 2 exams. However, the education body is yet to notify the opening and closing date for JEE Main 2022 applications. NTA will conduct the JEE Main session from July 21 to July 30.

“The Application window for the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be opened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be informed separately,” an NTA statement said.

For the uninitiated, the NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 from June 23 to June 29. The session was conducted in 501 cities across India and even in 22 cities abroad.

The JEE Main BTech paper consists of three subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Students should note that they will get four marks for one correct answer and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.

If you also wish to register for the exam, then here are the steps you can follow to do that.

JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Step 1:Go to the official website of the JEE Main 2022 -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'registration' -- Click on that

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022

Step 4: Now, students are required to upload their scanned images of photographs and signature

Step 5: In the fifth step, students have to pay the JEE Main 2022 application fees

Step 6: Download the form.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.