New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The last date for the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exams is set as March 31, 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates are advised to fill in the JEE Main 2022 application before the last date. Eligible candidates can fill out the form on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

It should be noted that the JEE Main 2022 exams will take place from April 21 till May 4. The exams are scheduled to be held in shifts. Apart from this, candidates will not be given any opportunity to make any corrections in the application form once they have submitted the application form.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

Once the application for JEE Main session 1 will be completed, the application window for Session 2 will be re-opened.

JEE Main 2022: Check List of Required Documents to Apply

Candidates should have their recent photography which should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background

A scanned photo and signature in JPG format

It should be noted that the size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb

Candidates should also have a scanned copy of the Category certificate between 10 kb to 300 kb

The scanned copy of the PwD certificate should be in the size between 10 kb to 300 kb

For more details, students can go to the official website of the JEE NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen